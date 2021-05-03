Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.72 Million Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $242.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.21 and a beta of 1.52. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $138.39 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.42 and its 200 day moving average is $249.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $385.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

