Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Alamos Gold worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 86,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 291.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 53,748 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 78,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 357,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 41,860 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

AGI stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.43.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.