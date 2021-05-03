Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $6.02 Million Investment in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 444,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $1,786,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BVH opened at $18.52 on Monday. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.42. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $151.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

