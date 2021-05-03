Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Celestica worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLS. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,758,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,608,000 after purchasing an additional 891,650 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Celestica by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 428,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Celestica by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after buying an additional 423,179 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Celestica by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,322,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after buying an additional 310,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Celestica by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 123,051 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.04. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

