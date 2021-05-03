Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 753,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,613 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Geospace Technologies worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 45.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Geospace Technologies by 1,239.9% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,797 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS opened at $7.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $102.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.14.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 20.08%.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.