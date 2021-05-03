Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASAZY opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.79. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.