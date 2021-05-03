JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

CABGY opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. Carlsberg A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

