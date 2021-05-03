Alarm.com (ALRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Alarm.com to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $165.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. On average, analysts expect Alarm.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $89.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several research firms have commented on ALRM. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,596,612.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $113,489.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,046,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,278 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,676 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.