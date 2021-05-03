Insider Selling: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Sells 35,004 Shares of Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,575,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GLW stock opened at $44.21 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 221.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.29.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Corning by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 46.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

