SVB Leerink Weighs in on Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $87.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doheny Asset Management CA increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 7,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,124,115.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

