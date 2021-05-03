Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair analyst J. Breen forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of CCOI opened at $75.51 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $90.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.60, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 397.37%.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,136 shares of company stock valued at $629,485. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

