Stantec (STN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $661.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.59 million. On average, analysts expect Stantec to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STN stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.28. Stantec has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

