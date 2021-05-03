Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,418,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 446,758 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.25% of VEON worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VEON in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in VEON by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of VEON by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VEON by 773.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 295,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. VEON Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

