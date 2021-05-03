Banco BPM Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Update

Banco BPM Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,226,400 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 4,962,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Banco BPM Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Banco BPM Società per Azioni in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:BNCZF opened at $1.71 on Monday. Banco BPM Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $1.71.

Banco BPM SocietÃ per Azioni, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

