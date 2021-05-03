Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Expands By 43.3%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the March 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS BBSEY opened at $4.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $6.04.
BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile
