Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Expands By 43.3%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the March 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS BBSEY opened at $4.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risk and financial, transport, hoove, and housing insurance products.

