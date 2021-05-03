Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Graham were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Graham by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Graham by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch sold 14,000 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $223,440.00. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NYSE GHM opened at $13.71 on Monday. Graham Co. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $136.95 million, a P/E ratio of 91.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.03.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $27.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 million. Graham had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 1.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.