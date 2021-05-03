FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,676 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of FinVolution Group worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FINV. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 448.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FinVolution Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 12,586 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FINV shares. Citigroup raised FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Shares of NYSE:FINV opened at $6.71 on Monday. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $283.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1%.

FinVolution Group Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

