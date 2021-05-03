JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 34,385 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 164.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 966.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the third quarter worth $402,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OPCH opened at $19.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.01 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

