JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,619 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.
Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.01. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on TAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.
