JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,619 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67 and a beta of 1.01. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TAK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

