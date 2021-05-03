Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Citigroup raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $76.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.54.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $45,226.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,517.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Hambro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $806,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,253,603,000 after buying an additional 2,156,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,625,000 after purchasing an additional 470,988 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000,000 after buying an additional 460,878 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,931,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

