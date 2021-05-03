TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFII opened at $87.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TFI International has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $88.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.83.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.2324 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in TFI International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth about $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

