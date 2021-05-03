Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on TZOO. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Noble Financial raised Travelzoo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $181.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.08. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Travelzoo by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

