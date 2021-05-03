FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 14,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FARO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of FARO opened at $75.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 1.41. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.