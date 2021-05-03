Morgan Stanley Has $4.39 Million Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 109.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,553 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Elbit Systems by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 108,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after buying an additional 39,109 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Elbit Systems by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,464,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $993,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $137.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.89. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.69 and a 52 week high of $151.21.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.45. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

