Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target increased by Barclays from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WING. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.88.

Shares of WING stock opened at $158.41 on Thursday. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.87 and a 200-day moving average of $136.47.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Wingstop by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 58,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 20,185 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,106,000 after buying an additional 97,504 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Wingstop by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

