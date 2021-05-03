Morgan Stanley Buys 149,140 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 1,197.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cortexyme by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cortexyme by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cortexyme by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $39.17 on Monday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

In related news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $860,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,981.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lamond acquired 50,000 shares of Cortexyme stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 301,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,192,765.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cortexyme Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

