Morgan Stanley Acquires 9,408 Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 6.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 257,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 38,145 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of VGM opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

