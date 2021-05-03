JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $808,000 Position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 25,022 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of Luna Innovations worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 112,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 24,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 67,197 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUNA. B. Riley raised their target price on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Luna Innovations stock opened at $11.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $356.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.23. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Research analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.