Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000.

PPLT opened at $112.05 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $70.17 and a 1 year high of $122.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.31.

