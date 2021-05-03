Morgan Stanley Raises Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,325 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,746.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $880,000.

Shares of IWX opened at $65.85 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

