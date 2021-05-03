Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 929,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.91% of GSI Technology worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSIT. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 127,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 65,488 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 452,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $5.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.07. GSI Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $8.30.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.76 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 13,017 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $104,266.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,434 shares in the company, valued at $15,983,426.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Yau sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,810 shares of company stock worth $462,610. 35.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

