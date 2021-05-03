JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,890,000 after purchasing an additional 911,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $23,655,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,634,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,855,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $2,652,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,127 shares in the company, valued at $62,697,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $117,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,310. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $71.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $96.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average of $72.51.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWTX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

