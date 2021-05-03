Morgan Stanley Raises Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $88.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Western Digital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.25.

WDC stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.09 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Western Digital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

