Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Lifted by Analyst

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.74. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $73.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $75.54.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 85.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Century Communities by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

