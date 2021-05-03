Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for General Electric Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for General Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

GE stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.