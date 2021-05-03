Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

GNGBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. SEB Equities raised shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getinge from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

GNGBY stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. Getinge has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $33.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.08%.

About Getinge

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

