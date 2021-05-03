Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGBN. G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $57.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.