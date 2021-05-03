Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. Dyadic International posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 539.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%.

Shares of DYAI stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $124.27 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dyadic International by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dyadic International by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

