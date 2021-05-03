Cheniere Energy (LNG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cheniere Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $77.52 on Monday. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

