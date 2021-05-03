Regional Management (RM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $97.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.03 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, analysts expect Regional Management to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RM opened at $38.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $417.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.49. Regional Management has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 21.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

