Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCLI opened at $3.47 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.99.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

