Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO Sells $89,314,685.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $89,314,685.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,171,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,913,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TMCI stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

