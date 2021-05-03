-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brainsway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Brainsway reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brainsway will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brainsway.

Get Brainsway alerts:

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%.

BWAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities began coverage on Brainsway in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Brainsway from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Brainsway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

BWAY stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $136.74 million, a PE ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.39. Brainsway has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $11.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainsway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Brainsway as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainsway Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brainsway (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brainsway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainsway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.