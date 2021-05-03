Brokerages Expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.13). Kintara Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08).

Separately, Aegis increased their price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTRA opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

