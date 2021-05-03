Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2,752.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet's strengthening cloud unit is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space as reflected by the first-quarter results. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results. Moreover, Google’s robust mobile search is gaining solid momentum. Additionally, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Further, its deepening focus on wearables category remains a tailwind. Notably, Alphabet has outperformed its industry year to date. However, its growing litigation issues and increasing expenses might hurt profitability. Further, the company faces persistent pressure from advertisers to tighten controls on YouTube video service. This remains a concern.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,460.49.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,353.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,168.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,906.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,296.01 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

