Zacks: Analysts Expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to Post $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. NexPoint Real Estate Finance reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07.

NREF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NREF stock opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1,712.96, a current ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NREF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

