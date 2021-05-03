Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Shares of DRE opened at $46.52 on Friday. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 45.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 38,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

