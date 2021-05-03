Raymond James Boosts Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $36.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTDR. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.98.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 144,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 70,727 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,650 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.