PROG (NYSE:PRG) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Raymond James

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist decreased their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PROG currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE:PRG opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG has a 52-week low of $28.44 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.22.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $910,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

