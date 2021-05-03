Analysts Anticipate John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. John Bean Technologies posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $145.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. John Bean Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In other news, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,496.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,569 shares of company stock worth $1,245,537 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

